BANGKOK TEST & GO

Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
1629 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Image 0
Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Image 1
Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Image 2
Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Image 3
Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Image 4
Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Image 5
+35 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2016, Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. The city center is merely away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 is reflected in every guestroom. mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), smoking policy – non-smoking available, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Recreational facilities available at the property include outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Travelodge Sukhumvit 11
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

30/9-10 Sukhumvit Soi 11 Khlong Toey Nue, Watthana, Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
waardering met
830 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
11540 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
3449 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
815 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
waardering met
669 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
waardering met
1762 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
waardering met
2454 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
waardering met
4289 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU