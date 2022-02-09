PATTAYA TEST & GO

Travelodge Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3
waardering met
1879 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Travelodge Pattaya is ideally situated in Central Pattaya; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Travelodge Pattaya also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, express check-in/check-out, Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, carpeting, mirror, closet, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Travelodge Pattaya the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.

Adres / kaart

236/26 Moo10 Soi 15 Pattaya 2nd Road, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Populaire filters

