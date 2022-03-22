Tolani Resort Kui Buri (SHA Extra Plus) - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Tolani Resort Kui Buri (SHA Extra Plus)Rejuvenate and recharge with a getaway and all that Prachuap Khiri Khan offers at Tolani Resort Kui Buri (SHA Extra Plus).Tolani Resort Kui Buri (SHA Extra Plus) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to travelers. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the resort's easy to book transportation services. Parking is available and free, provided by the resort for guests with their own transportation.While lodging at this wonderful resort, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The resort's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The resort provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Tolani Resort Kui Buri (SHA Extra Plus) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television, in-room video streaming and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar. Tolani Resort Kui Buri (SHA Extra Plus) also provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the resort's bar.Tolani Resort Kui Buri (SHA Extra Plus) offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities. The resort's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Be sure to enjoy the accessible beach nearby. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage and spa. The many offerings at Tolani Resort Kui Buri (SHA Extra Plus) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool.The poolside bar at Tolani Resort Kui Buri (SHA Extra Plus) gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit. Hot days can be cool fun with water activities like the non-motorized water sports.Around the propertyThis is your chance to explore all that Prachuap Khiri Khan has to offer. Sit on the sand or sip a drink in leisure at Ao Manao beach located 16.1 km away. The most well-known nearby local attraction is Khao Chong Krachok (Mirror Mountain) which is located just about 11.6 km away.Reasons to stay hereThis resort's food and dining score higher than 84% of accommodations in the city.Room comfort is said to be outstanding here, scoring higher than 88% of accommodations in the city.