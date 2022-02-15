PHUKET TEST & GO

Tique Series Boutique Resort - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
7.3
waardering met
99 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 15, 2022
Tique Series Boutique Resort - Image 0
Tique Series Boutique Resort - Image 1
Tique Series Boutique Resort - Image 2
Tique Series Boutique Resort - Image 3
Tique Series Boutique Resort - Image 4
Tique Series Boutique Resort - Image 5
+33 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Rayong, Tique Series Boutique Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only 25.00 Km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Suan Son Beach, Ban Phe, Ban Pleang. The facilities and services provided by Tique Series Boutique Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, BBQ facilities. Guests can choose from 10 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Tique Series Boutique Resort.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Tique Series Boutique Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Tique Series Boutique Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

124 Moo6 Kleang Muang Rayong,, Phe, Rayong, Thailand, 21160

Populaire filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU