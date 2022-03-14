Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Designed for both business and leisure travel, Tinidee [email protected] Beach Krabi is ideally situated in Ton Sai, one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Tinidee [email protected] Beach Krabi, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include locker, towels, free welcome drink, linens, internet access – wireless to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Tinidee [email protected] Beach Krabi.