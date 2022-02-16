PHUKET TEST & GO

Thong Somboon Club - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
8
waardering met
57 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 16, 2022
Thong Somboon Club - Image 0
Thong Somboon Club - Image 1
Thong Somboon Club - Image 2
Thong Somboon Club - Image 3
Thong Somboon Club - Image 4
Thong Somboon Club - Image 5
+17 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Khao Yai, Thong Somboon Club is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Thong Somboon Club offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Khao Yai. Facilities like 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service are readily available for the convenience of each guest. Guests can choose from 10 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Khao Yai, Thong Somboon Club is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Thong Somboon Club , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Thong Somboon Club
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

119 Moo 10 Pak Chong, Pak Chong, Khao Yai, Thailand, 30130

Populaire filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU