BANGKOK TEST & GO

Theatre Residence - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
875 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 17, 2022
Theatre Residence - Image 0
Theatre Residence - Image 1
Theatre Residence - Image 2
Theatre Residence - Image 3
Theatre Residence - Image 4
Theatre Residence - Image 5
+33 foto's

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Theatre Residence is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. The city center is merely 11 km away and the airport can be reached within 60 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, kitchen, 24-hour front desk. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Theatre Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

TOON ALLE HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Theatre Residence , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Theatre Residence
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

69/4-8 Soi Wat Rakang, Arunarmarin Rd., Siriraj, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

Partner Hotels

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
18 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
waardering met
1085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
waardering met
2090 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
waardering met
6272 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
waardering met
1458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
waardering met
6947 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
694 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
waardering met
1324 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
waardering met
1352 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
3583 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
waardering met
601 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
waardering met
778 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
waardering met
1763 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
waardering met
609 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
waardering met
2226 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU