The White Elephant Resort - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, nightlife, beaches district of Koh Chang, The White Elephant Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The White Elephant Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include complimentary tea, towels, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, television LCD/plasma screen, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, billiards, garden. The White Elephant Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Chang, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.