CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
waardering met
371 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+30 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
฿1,000 STORTING

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 11 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 18
฿16,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Twin 18
฿16,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Twin 26
฿17,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,850 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Double 26
฿17,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,850 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Situated in the Tha Phae area, The Signature Hotel @ Thapae is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Signature Hotel @ Thapae is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. Step into one of 45 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, dressing room. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Signature Hotel @ Thapae hits the spot in many ways.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

284/1 Thapae Road, Tambon Changmoi, Amphur Muang Chiang Mai, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
waardering met
1184 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU