BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Siam Heritage Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
waardering met
3496 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 23, 2022
The Siam Heritage Hotel - Image 0
The Siam Heritage Hotel - Image 1
The Siam Heritage Hotel - Image 2
The Siam Heritage Hotel - Image 3
The Siam Heritage Hotel - Image 4
The Siam Heritage Hotel - Image 5
+41 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Siam Heritage Hotel is one of the finest and most traditional Thai-style accommodations in downtown Bangkok. Offering 73 elegant rooms and suites, each unit blends modern technologies with intricate furniture from the Lanna and Middle Rattanakosin era. Guests can experience an old-world style of living while still being provided with the comforts and conveniences today’s travelers’ need. The beautifully built wooden bed is handcrafted in traditional Tung style and features a quality mattress as well as linens and pillows to unsure a great night's sleep. Around the hotel, guests will discover an array of facilities such as a rooftop swimming pool with heated Jacuzzi, a comprehensive fitness center, an Internet corner, a pool bar, a spa, and two great in house restaurants for dining in. Location-wise, the hotel is within close proximity to many corporate and diplomatic offices, banks, shopping malls, and entertainment venues. The property is also accessible to Bangkok's convenient subway and skytrain systems. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than The Siam Heritage Hotel.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Siam Heritage Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Siam Heritage Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

115/1 Surawong Road, Bangrak, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
18 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
waardering met
4241 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
waardering met
694 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
waardering met
6947 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
waardering met
307 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
waardering met
56 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
waardering met
58 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
waardering met
4289 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU