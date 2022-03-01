PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Sanctuary Phratamnak Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6
waardering met
17 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 1, 2022
The Sanctuary Phratamnak Pattaya - Image 0
The Sanctuary Phratamnak Pattaya - Image 1
The Sanctuary Phratamnak Pattaya - Image 2
The Sanctuary Phratamnak Pattaya - Image 3
The Sanctuary Phratamnak Pattaya - Image 4
The Sanctuary Phratamnak Pattaya - Image 5
+16 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Sanctuary Phratamnak Pattaya Learn the meaning of a genuinely relaxing holiday just minutes from the Pattaya city center when you stay at The Sanctuary Phratamnak Pattaya . Experience the joy of multiple options for activities at this convenient location! The Sanctuary Phratamnak Pattaya is a perfect starting point for numerous sightseeing and tourist choices, with a location just 2.1 km from the Pattaya City Sign - Viewpoint.Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk services including concierge service and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Forgot to pack something? All your last-minute needs can be fulfilled by the convenience stores, saving you time and hassle. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the hotel. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.Designed for comfort, all guestrooms offer a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. Selected rooms at The Sanctuary Phratamnak Pattaya include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at The Sanctuary Phratamnak Pattaya begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar.Hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Sip your favorite cocktail outdoors at the hotel's poolside bar. Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation.Around the propertyDon't miss out on all that Pattaya has to offer during your stay at The Sanctuary Phratamnak Pattaya . Don't forget to stop by Pattaya Hill Top located 1.5 km away, where everyone who visits Pattaya wants to have their photo taken.Reasons to stay herePast guests love the cleanliness here, ranking it higher than 96% of the city's accommodation.Ranking higher than 95% of the city's accommodations options, this is a great choice for location.Staff and service here are considered high quality by past guests whose ratings put it above 98% of the city's options.

352/430 M.12, Phratamnak 5 Alley, Banglamung, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

