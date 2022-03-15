BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9
waardering met
4658 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 15, 2022
The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Image 0
The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Image 1
The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Image 2
The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Image 3
The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Image 4
The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Image 5
+31 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Bangkok, look no further than The Quarter Ladprao by UHG. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by The Quarter Ladprao by UHG ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible are readily available for the convenience of each guest. Guests can choose from 194 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, garden. Superb facilities and an excellent location make The Quarter Ladprao by UHG the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Quarter Ladprao by UHG , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Quarter Ladprao by UHG
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

80 Soi Ladprao 4 Ladprao Road Chomphon Chatujak Bangkok 10900, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

Partner Hotels

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
waardering met
1085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
waardering met
2090 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
waardering met
6947 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
waardering met
3757 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
waardering met
487 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
waardering met
730 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
waardering met
75 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
waardering met
1116 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
waardering met
2454 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
waardering met
6272 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
waardering met
57 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
waardering met
506 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU