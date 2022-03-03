SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.4
waardering met
62 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 3, 2022
The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Image 0
The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Image 1
The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Image 2
The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Image 3
The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Image 4
The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Image 5
+8 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Place Luxury Boutique Villas guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Koh Tao for business or pleasure. The excitement of the island's centre is only 1.5 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the island's must-see destinations. At The Place Luxury Boutique Villas, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The private pool villas provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea can be found in all villas. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, diving, massage are designed for escape and relaxation. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the The Place Luxury Boutique Villas the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Koh Tao.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Place Luxury Boutique Villas , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Place Luxury Boutique Villas
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

14/167 Moo 1, Sairee, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Thalassa Hotel
8.4
waardering met
375 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Seashell Resort
7.2
waardering met
637 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Blue Tao Beach Hotel
8.9
waardering met
100 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Coral View Resort
7.9
waardering met
301 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ko Tao Resort
7.5
waardering met
1060 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
waardering met
483 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villa's
9.2
waardering met
333 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU