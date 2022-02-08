KRABI TEST & GO

The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.5
waardering met
223 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
With natural beauty engulfing its modern composition, The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) is sure to dazzle nature lovers and casual travelers alike. Located near the National Marine Park on the unspoilt south coast of the magnificent island of Koh Lanta, this property sits close to sandy beaches, crystal clear water, and an amazing underwater world. All bungalows with spectacular ocean views are luxuriously appointed and decorated elegantly with dark wood furnishings, stylish fixtures, muted color schemes, and authentic artwork. The restaurants overlooking the beach include a wide range of traditional and international cuisines. Priding itself as a green hotel, The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) preserved as many of the original trees and plants as possible. The bungalows are built around existing trees and only felled when absolutely necessary.

Adres / kaart

98 Moo 5, ko Lanta Yai , Ko lanta, Krabi, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

