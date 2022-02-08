KRABI TEST & GO

The Lai Thai - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9
waardering met
331 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
The Lai Thai - Image 0
The Lai Thai - Image 1
The Lai Thai - Image 2
The Lai Thai - Image 3
The Lai Thai - Image 4
The Lai Thai - Image 5
+12 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the sightseeing, restaurants, beaches area of Krabi city, The Lai Thai provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. With its location just 12 Km from the city center and 22 Km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi hotel. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Guests can choose from 78 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Krabi, make The Lai Thai your home away from home.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Lai Thai , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Lai Thai
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

25/1 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
waardering met
3402 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
waardering met
634 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
waardering met
3503 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Villa's met uitzicht op de kliffen
9.1
waardering met
221 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Vakantiedorp Phra Nang Inn
7.9
waardering met
2864 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
waardering met
1021 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chada Thais dorp
7.9
waardering met
691 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het kleine resort
8.1
waardering met
900 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarijn Resort
7.9
waardering met
755 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU