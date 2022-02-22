CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
waardering met
271 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 22, 2022
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+29 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the nature, sports, sightseeing area of Chiang Mai city, Kannas Serviced Apartment provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set 2.4 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Kannas Serviced Apartment offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include closet, cleaning products, complimentary tea, dressing room, towels to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the golf course (within 3 km). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chiang Mai, make Kannas Serviced Apartment your home away from home.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

308 Moo 3 Tumbon Changpuak A.Muang Chiang Mai, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
waardering met
381 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
waardering met
65 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
waardering met
20 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU