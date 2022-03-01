BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Iconic Don Mueang Airport (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
waardering met
425 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 1, 2022
The Iconic Don Mueang Airport (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The Iconic Don Mueang Airport (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The Iconic Don Mueang Airport (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The Iconic Don Mueang Airport (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The Iconic Don Mueang Airport (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The Iconic Don Mueang Airport (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+24 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Iconic Don Mueang Airport (SHA Extra Plus)Wake up to the wonder of Bangkok with a stay at The Iconic Don Mueang Airport (SHA Extra Plus), located only minutes from the heart of the city. Stay flexible with your holiday planning when you're in Bangkok at The Iconic Don Mueang Airport (SHA Extra Plus), just 1.2 km from Don Mueang International Airport.The range of services provided by The Iconic Don Mueang Airport (SHA Extra Plus) ensures all travelers get the most out of their stay. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Parking is always available, provided by the hotel for their driving guests. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include luggage storage and safety deposit boxes.The hotel even offers a fireplace for a warm atmosphere on chilly nights. The hotel's on-site laundry service helps you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment.Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms at The Iconic Don Mueang Airport (SHA Extra Plus) are fitted with all the amenities travelers need. The hotel provides linen service and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at The Iconic Don Mueang Airport (SHA Extra Plus) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator and bottled water. The Iconic Don Mueang Airport (SHA Extra Plus) also provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doHave fun at night with your travel companions right at the hotel's karaoke rooms.The Iconic Don Mueang Airport (SHA Extra Plus) lets you make the most of your time! Once there, you can enjoy countless recreational facilities offered to all guests. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the shared lounge and TV area.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 97% of accommodations in the city.This hotel scores higher than 86% of the city's accommodations on value for moneyPast guests rate facilities here higher than 88% of the city's accommodation.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Iconic Don Mueang Airport (SHA Extra Plus) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Iconic Don Mueang Airport (SHA Extra Plus)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

58/2, Soi Chang Akat Uthit 3,, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Don Muang Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2646 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
waardering met
506 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
waardering met
487 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
waardering met
441 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
waardering met
75 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
waardering met
730 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
waardering met
2454 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
waardering met
1116 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU