BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Grand Fourwings Convention hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
3134 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
The Grand Fourwings Convention hotel - Image 0
The Grand Fourwings Convention hotel - Image 1
The Grand Fourwings Convention hotel - Image 2
The Grand Fourwings Convention hotel - Image 3
The Grand Fourwings Convention hotel - Image 4
The Grand Fourwings Convention hotel - Image 5
+52 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

From its modern décor to its spacious and professionally decorated rooms, this first class hotel exudes elegance. With a range of accommodation styles, each room at The Grand Fourwings Convention hotel offers a sanctuary of grandeur and a tranquil haven for rest in which every minute detail was planned out to satisfy the individual needs of even the most discerning travelers. Accommodating 2,500 guests is the property’s convention hall which caters to private or corporate functions such as small weddings, honeymoons, conferences, and meetings with top notch amenities. Located on Srinakarin Road, right besides the property is Seacon Square, one of the biggest shopping malls in Asia. From here guests can also easily reach Sukhumvit Road, the heart of town, where possibilities are limitless. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Grand Fourwings Convention hotel is the perfect choice for a memorable stay.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Grand Fourwings Convention hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Grand Fourwings Convention hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

333 Srinakarin Rd., Bangkapi, Huamark, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
waardering met
211 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
1250 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
waardering met
668 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
waardering met
130 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
waardering met
75 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
waardering met
441 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
waardering met
187 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU