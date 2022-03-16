The Chaya Resort And Spa - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Chaya Resort And SpaThe Chaya Resort And Spa is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. This resort is in the vicinity of popular city attractions, conveniently located for travelers to explore.Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at The Chaya Resort And Spa. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. Taxi, car hire and shuttle services provided by the resort make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Chiang Mai. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort's free parking, right on-site.The resort provides front desk services such as concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the ticket service can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? laundromat, dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the resort will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the resort to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Each guestroom at The Chaya Resort And Spa is furnished and equipped with handy amenities. Rooms are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at The Chaya Resort And Spa even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The resort also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doEveryone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it.The Chaya Resort And Spa offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the solarium. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool.Around the propertyOne doesn't need to look far as the resort enjoys close proximity to sightseeing options and local attractions. The best way to remember your time in Chiang Mai is with a nice gift at Chiang Mai Night Bazaar located about 3.3 km away. An afternoon of browsing the works at Art in Paradise, Chiang Mai 3D Art Museum located 3.4 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene.Reasons to stay hereRooms don't get much cheaper than here, being less than 85% of the city's accommodation.This resort scores higher than 84% of the city's accommodations for cleanliness.This accommodation is highly rated for its staff and service, beating 84% of competition within the city.