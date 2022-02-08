The Capuchin Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-placed in the sightseeing, restaurants, beaches area of Krabi city, The Capuchin Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The hotel lies 17 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Capuchin Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace. The ambiance of The Capuchin Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Capuchin Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Krabi.