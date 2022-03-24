SAMUI TEST & GO

The Canale Samui Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
10
waardering met
2 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 24, 2022
The Canale Samui Resort - Image 0
The Canale Samui Resort - Image 1
The Canale Samui Resort - Image 2
The Canale Samui Resort - Image 3
The Canale Samui Resort - Image 4
The Canale Samui Resort - Image 5
+19 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Canale Samui Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Canale Samui Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

80/47 Moo.3 , Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partner Hotels

Chaweng Noi Villa met Zwembad
8
waardering met
464 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
waardering met
23 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

First Residence Hotel
7.6
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Eerste Bungalow Strandresort
7.4
waardering met
642 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Banana Fan Sea Resort
9.3
waardering met
268 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
KC Beach Club & zwembadvilla's
7.7
waardering met
289 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chaweng Garden Beach Resort
8.4
waardering met
1578 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J4 Samui Hotel
8.8
waardering met
44 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort
8.3
waardering met
1159 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2
waardering met
1106 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU