PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.4
waardering met
66 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Image 0
The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Image 1
The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Image 2
The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Image 3
The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Image 4
The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas - Image 5
+24 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the sightseeing, romance, beaches district of Khao Lak, X2 Khao Lak Anda Mani Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 51.3 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by X2 Khao Lak Anda Mani Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed at the hotel. Guests can choose from 9 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, massage, garden. X2 Khao Lak Anda Mani Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Khao Lak, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Anda Mani Khaolak Beachfront Villas
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Petchkasem Rd, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82210

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
waardering met
105 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kalima Resort en Villas Khao Lak
9
waardering met
577 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
waardering met
114 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Alleen volwassenen
8.8
waardering met
312 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa
8.8
waardering met
621 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak door Katathani Resort
8.8
waardering met
1583 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Leaf on the Sands door Katathani Resort
8.5
waardering met
460 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
waardering met
365 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU