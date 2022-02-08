PHUKET TEST & GO

The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
waardering met
912 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+25 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Patong, The AIM Patong Hotel enjoys a commanding position in the shopping, nightlife, beaches hub of Phuket. The excitement of the city center is only 7.7 km away. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Ban Zaan Fresh Market, Jungcelon Shopping Mall, Bangla Boxing Stadium give to this hotel a special charm. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Guests can choose from 72 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make The AIM Patong Hotel your home away from home.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

184/16, Phangmuang Sai Ko Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Best Western Patong Beach Hotel
8.1
waardering met
1306 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Best Western Patong Beach
8
waardering met
1343 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Lantern Resorts Patong
8.2
waardering met
1706 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
waardering met
689 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mijn vriendenhotel
8.4
waardering met
342 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Be Baan Paradise-hotels
7.8
waardering met
275 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
C&N Hotel
8.3
waardering met
997 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Royal Paradise Hotel And Spa
7.8
waardering met
6807 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU