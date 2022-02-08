HUA HIN TEST & GO

Tandeaw View - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.5
waardering met
44 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Tandeaw View - Image 0
Tandeaw View - Image 1
Tandeaw View - Image 2
Tandeaw View - Image 3
Tandeaw View - Image 4
Tandeaw View - Image 5
+12 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Hua Hin City Center, Tandeaw View is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Hua Hin / Cha-am. Situated only 5 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Tandeaw View ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, laundromat to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Tandeaw View is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Tandeaw View , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Tandeaw View
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

39/20 Huay-Mongkol Road Hua Hin , Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
waardering met
958 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU