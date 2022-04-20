Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort is a large, well-landscaped holistic retreat option spread over 20 acres of scenic gardens. Modeled on typical Thai wellness and healthy living principles, the resort makes for a great place to experience traditional Thai culture and hospitality. The Jantra Spa Villa is one of Phuket's busiest day spas, frequented by tourists looking to unwind and rejuvenate themselves. The resort also hosts a restaurant, clubhouse, and beauty salon. One of Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort's biggest attractions is the kids club, which allows parents to relax at the spa while their children enjoy themselves in fun and educational surroundings.
5/10 Moo 5 , Chaofa West Road, Vichit, Muang, just 10 minute from Tiger Muay Thai Gym, Phuket City, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000