PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.5
waardering met
4906 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 8, 2022
Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+22 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the hub of Pattaya’s nightlife, these spacious and clean rooms are the perfect way to relax after a night out on the tiles. Each of the hotels rooms come equipped with an array of modern conveniences and appliances for the comfort of guests. Adorned with a simple and traditional style, some even feature views of Pattaya Bay. Hotel facilities include two swimming pools, meeting rooms, and the all-day café serving both Asian and international dishes. The hotel is just a short walk from the beach where the clear blue sea and soft white sand await. After a day sunning, guests can enjoy a few chilled drinks in the bar before heading out for some pulsating fun.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

217/1 Moo 10, Soi 8, Beach Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
waardering met
593 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
314 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
waardering met
4921 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
waardering met
645 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU