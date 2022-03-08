Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Situated in the hub of Pattaya’s nightlife, these spacious and clean rooms are the perfect way to relax after a night out on the tiles. Each of the hotels rooms come equipped with an array of modern conveniences and appliances for the comfort of guests. Adorned with a simple and traditional style, some even feature views of Pattaya Bay. Hotel facilities include two swimming pools, meeting rooms, and the all-day café serving both Asian and international dishes. The hotel is just a short walk from the beach where the clear blue sea and soft white sand await. After a day sunning, guests can enjoy a few chilled drinks in the bar before heading out for some pulsating fun.