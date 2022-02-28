BANGKOK TEST & GO

Summit Pavilion Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
700 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 28, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This large hotel, located in a residential area of Bangkok, is convenient to the airport and the beaches on the east coast. Summit Pavilion Hotel is situated on Pattanakarn Road, a short taxi ride from On Nut BTS station, offering easy access to all of Bangkok. Also close by are Siam Jusco supermarket and Seacon Square, formerly one of Asia's largest shopping malls. The airport is about 20 minutes away. Meals can be enjoyed at the 24-hour coffee shop, and guests can unwind after a long day in the swimming pool or with a game of snooker. Summit Pavilion Hotel is also in the ideal location for day trips outside of Bangkok to vibrant Pattaya or quiet Rayong.

Adres / kaart

55 Soi Pattanakarn 65, Pattanakarn Rd, Praveth, Praveth, Bangkok, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

