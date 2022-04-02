Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Koh Phangan. The city center is merely 2 km away and the airport can be reached within 60 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace. Step into one of 46 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, clothes rack, free welcome drink, in-room tablet which can be found in some rooms. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as boats, canoe, water park, watersports equipment rentals, wind surfing. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa.