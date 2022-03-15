PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Suanphet Riverview Resort - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
7.4
waardering met
73 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Kaeng Krachan, Suanphet Riverview Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Phetchaburi. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Suanphet Riverview Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phetchaburi. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, restaurant, tours. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, mini bar, balcony/terrace, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's garden, water sports (non-motorized) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Suanphet Riverview Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phetchaburi.

Adres / kaart

13/1 Moo7, Tambon Tha Mai Ruak, Amphur Tha Yang, Kaeng Krachan, Phetchaburi, Thailand, 76130

