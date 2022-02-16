Srianunt Boutique Hotel - Buri Ram Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Srianunt Boutique HotelSee more of Buriram when you stay at Srianunt Boutique Hotel and experience all the benefits of a truly central location.At Srianunt Boutique Hotel, guests are bound to have a stress-free stay. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Taxi, car hire and shuttle services provided by the hotel make exploring Buriram even more convenient.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out and luggage storage can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the hotel's ticket service and tours. Packing light is possible at Srianunt Boutique Hotel thanks to the hotel's laundromat, dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Forgot to pack something? All your last-minute needs can be fulfilled by the convenience stores, saving you time and hassle. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the hotel.All rooms at Srianunt Boutique Hotel are designed for comfort. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning. Selected rooms at Srianunt Boutique Hotel include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at Srianunt Boutique Hotel begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. Light snacking is available day or night with the hotel's vending machines.Apart from amenities and services, Srianunt Boutique Hotel goes the extra mile to make sure all guests make the most of their time. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the massage, located right at the hotel.Around the propertyExperience all the sights and local attractions of Buriram with Srianunt Boutique Hotel as your base. Don't forget to stop by Chang International Circuit located 1.6 km away, where everyone who visits Buriram wants to have their photo taken. Never forget your time in Buriram with a special gift or trinket from Lively Market just 2.1 km away.Reasons to stay hereStaff and service here are considered high quality by past guests whose ratings put it above 81% of the city's options.