PATTAYA TEST & GO

Somewhere Koh Sichang - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.8
waardering met
520 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 2, 2022
Somewhere Koh Sichang - Image 0
Somewhere Koh Sichang - Image 1
Somewhere Koh Sichang - Image 2
Somewhere Koh Sichang - Image 3
Somewhere Koh Sichang - Image 4
Somewhere Koh Sichang - Image 5
+16 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Chonburi, Somewhere Koh Sichang is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Somewhere Koh Sichang, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide linens, mirror, sofa, towels, closet to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Somewhere Koh Sichang hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Somewhere Koh Sichang , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Somewhere Koh Sichang
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

194, 194/1 Tha Thewawong, Koh Si Chang, Chonburi, Thailand, 20120

Partner Hotels

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
waardering met
611 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
waardering met
645 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
waardering met
261 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2
waardering met
3388 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
39 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
waardering met
3486 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
659 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
waardering met
2305 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
waardering met
412 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
waardering met
5085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
waardering met
4921 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU