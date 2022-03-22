BANGKOK TEST & GO

Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
3104 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in posh Thonglor, this Somerset location puts you close to both the city center and the airport. The complimentary shuttle service helps transfer guests to the skytrain station from which it is only a couple of stops to Emporium, and a little further are the shops and malls in the Siam area. All guest rooms come with a fully equipped kitchenette, complimentary Wi-Fi access, and a washing machine. The property also provides a wide range of recreational facilities such as an outdoor pool, sauna, steam room, and a playroom. Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) provides not only a convenient location, but also a wide range of amenities that are guaranteed to make your stay a pleasant one.

115 Sukhumvit 55 (Thonglor), Sukhumvit Road Klongton Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

