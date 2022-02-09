PATTAYA TEST & GO

Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.1
waardering met
868 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 0
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 1
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 2
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 3
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 4
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 5
+37 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the business, shopping, restaurants area of Chonburi city, Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. With its location just 0km from the city center and 90km from the airport, this 4-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, restaurant. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chonburi, make Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha your home away from home.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

No.88 Surasak Sa-Nguan Road, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2
waardering met
3388 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
9
waardering met
153 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
39 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
waardering met
3486 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
659 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
waardering met
611 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
waardering met
2305 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU