CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Sleep Guesthouse - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.4
waardering met
929 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Sleep Guesthouse - Image 0
Sleep Guesthouse - Image 1
Sleep Guesthouse - Image 2
Sleep Guesthouse - Image 3
Sleep Guesthouse - Image 4
Sleep Guesthouse - Image 5
+12 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Mai, look no further than Sleep Guesthouse. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Sleep Guesthouse offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the Sleep Guesthouse is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Sleep Guesthouse , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Sleep Guesthouse
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

26/1 Moon Muang Rd., Soi 7, T.Sripoom, A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
waardering met
1184 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU