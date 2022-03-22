Sirin Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Sirin Hotel (SHA Plus+)Get the most from an urban escape in Hua Hin / Cha-am when you book a room at Sirin Hotel (SHA Plus+). Located right in the city center, Sirin Hotel (SHA Plus+) saves you time and travel by letting you wake up right in the heart of the best neighborhood. Lots to get done? Waste no time when you're just 3.8 km from Cicada Market. Sirin Hotel (SHA Plus+) lets you take quick trips for travel supplies, souvenirs, or locally made giftsAt Sirin Hotel (SHA Plus+), guests are bound to have a stress-free stay. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Shuttle services provided by Sirin Hotel (SHA Plus+) makes it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Hua Hin / Cha-am.Front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Packing light is possible at Sirin Hotel (SHA Plus+) thanks to the hotel's laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.All rooms at Sirin Hotel (SHA Plus+) are designed for comfort. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with air conditioning. Selected rooms at Sirin Hotel (SHA Plus+) include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer and bathrobes are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEnjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry.Apart from amenities and services, Sirin Hotel (SHA Plus+) goes the extra mile to make sure all guests make the most of their time. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool. Grab some last-minute needs or local souvenirs for yourself or those back home without having to go anywhere at the shops available right on-site.Around the propertyDon't miss out on all that Hua Hin / Cha-am has to offer during your stay at Sirin Hotel (SHA Plus+). Enjoy the simple pleasures of an oceanside getaway, with Hua Hin Beach located 280 m away, where you can turn a good day into a great one with a sea view.Reasons to stay hereFind some of the city's best deals here with rooms 94% cheaper than other options.Find some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 93% of the city's other accommodations.Ranking higher than 97% of the city's accommodations options, this is a great choice for location.