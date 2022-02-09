CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Sireeampan Boutique Resort and Spa - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
waardering met
73 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Sireeampan Boutique Resort and Spa - Image 0
Sireeampan Boutique Resort and Spa - Image 1
Sireeampan Boutique Resort and Spa - Image 2
Sireeampan Boutique Resort and Spa - Image 3
Sireeampan Boutique Resort and Spa - Image 4
Sireeampan Boutique Resort and Spa - Image 5
Built in 2013, Sireeampan Boutique Resort and Spa is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. The city center is merely 5.2 km away and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Sireeampan Boutique Resort and Spa ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas are just a few of the facilities that set Sireeampan Boutique Resort and Spa apart from other hotels in the city. The ambiance of Sireeampan Boutique Resort and Spa is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage to make your stay truly unforgettable. Sireeampan Boutique Resort and Spa is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

88/8 MOO 1, T. Changpuak, A. Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

