PHUKET TEST & GO

Sino Hostel @ Kata - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
waardering met
105 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 19, 2022
Sino Hostel @ Kata - Image 0
Sino Hostel @ Kata - Image 1
Sino Hostel @ Kata - Image 2
Sino Hostel @ Kata - Image 3
Sino Hostel @ Kata - Image 4
Sino Hostel @ Kata - Image 5
+26 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Sino Hostel @ Kata as it offers quality accommodation and great service. The city center is merely away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, luggage storage. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide locker, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), smoking policy – non-smoking available, air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Sino Hostel @ Kata is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Sino Hostel @ Kata , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Sino Hostel @ Kata
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Thanon Kata, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

OZO Phuket
9.1
waardering met
70 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Peach Hill Resort
7.7
waardering met
510 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort & Spa
8.5
waardering met
2453 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Melody Phuket Hotel
8.5
waardering met
370 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Beyond Resort Karon
8.4
waardering met
943 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Metadee Resort en villa's
8.6
waardering met
2205 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery
8.9
waardering met
687 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baan Saint Tropez Villas
7.5
waardering met
6 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU