Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7
waardering met
11904 reviews
April 20, 2022
Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located in the lovely area of North Pattaya, Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya enjoys a commanding position in the beaches, nightlife, shopping hub of Pattaya. The hotel lies 2 Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out are just a few of the facilities that set Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya apart from other hotels in the city. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.

Adres / kaart

390 Pattaya 2nd road, Nong Prue, Banglamung, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

