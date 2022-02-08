BANGKOK TEST & GO

Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
4716 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

This trendy property is located in the heart of cosmopolitan Bangkok. It is close to transportation, shopping, and entertainment venues. Popular attractions, such as MBK, Siam Paragon, Central World, and Siam Square are all within walking distance from the property. Also within close proximity are Jim Thompson Museum and the city's historic Rattanakosin Island. In addition to the luring food delights nearby are the hotel's contemporary styled dining options that cater to your hunger all day long. In one of the most populous cities in the world, Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Bangkok provides serenity and gets you ready for the rest of your vacation.

865 Rama 1 Road, Opposite National Stadium, Wang Mai, Patumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand

