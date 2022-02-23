SAMUI TEST & GO

Sea Valley Hotel & Spa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.2
waardering met
105 reviews
February 23, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Samui, look no further than Sea Valley Hotel & Spa. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Sea Valley Hotel & Spa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, postal service, taxi service. Guests can choose from 24 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including canoe, watersports equipment rentals, hot tub, private beach, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Samui, make Sea Valley Hotel & Spa your home away from home.

Adres / kaart

123/3 Moo 2, lipanoi, Nathon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

