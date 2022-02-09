BANGKOK TEST & GO

SD Avenue Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.2
waardering met
799 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
SD Avenue Hotel - Image 0
SD Avenue Hotel - Image 1
SD Avenue Hotel - Image 2
SD Avenue Hotel - Image 3
SD Avenue Hotel - Image 4
SD Avenue Hotel - Image 5
+2 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Thonburi, SD Avenue Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, car park, room service, airport transfer, restaurant. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your purpose of visit, SD Avenue Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij SD Avenue Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR SD Avenue Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

94 Borommarat Chachonnani Road, Bang Bamru, Bang Phlat, Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
waardering met
1324 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
waardering met
1352 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
waardering met
609 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
waardering met
2062 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
waardering met
730 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
waardering met
4953 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
2605 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU