Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus)Whatever your reason for visiting Koh Samet, Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away. Take your time to enjoy the sun, surf and all that comes with it when staying at Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus), just 290 m from Sai Kaew Beach.Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. Parking is provided free of charge for guests by the resort. The resort's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations.Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundry service offered at Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus). The resort's daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. The resort is entirely non-smoking.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the resort come with air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The resort's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water and instant coffee are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWhat's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the resort with an energizing cup of quality coffee.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at Sawasdee Coco Resort (SHA Extra Plus). While you're there, be sure to take some time to explore the easily accessible beach. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage, solarium and spa. Stay wet and wild with fun family water activities like diving.You can find a perfect memento of your trip, or grab some simple travel supplies at the shops.