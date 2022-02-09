SAMUI TEST & GO

Samahita Retreat - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Samahita Retreat offers a variety of yoga, fitness and wellness programs. Healthy buffet meals can also be enjoyed at the property. Located on the beach, this retreat features a salt water pool, restaurant and free WiFi. There is also an herbal steam room right by the pool.

Set overlooking the garden, all rooms have air conditioning. A fridge and electric kettle is also included. The private bathrooms come with a shower and free towels.

Other facilities offered include a children's playground, a fitness center with sea views and on-site shops. Guests can relax at the beachfront lounge, meditate in the garden or have a drink at a coffee bar. The retreat also offers cooking classes at an additional cost.

Laemsor Pagoda is 1.4 mi from Samahita Retreat. Na Mueang Waterfall is at a distance of 6.5.km, while Samui Airport is 11 mi away. Free parking is offered on site.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Samahita Retreat , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Samahita Retreat
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

55/22-24 Moo 4, T. Namuang, Koh Samui, Na Muang, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

Partner Hotels

Chaweng Noi Villa met Zwembad
8
waardering met
464 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
waardering met
23 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Beach Samui
9.1
waardering met
36 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kamalaya Koh Samui
8
waardering met
3 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Avani+ Samui Resort
8.9
waardering met
88 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
waardering met
148 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Rocky's Boutique Resort
9
waardering met
414 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8
waardering met
6 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het kuuroord
7.3
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
THE HIVE HOTEL SAMUI
8.3
waardering met
1255 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU