Bangkok
7.9
waardering met
2715 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 20, 2022
Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 11. The hotel lies 3. Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Best Tailor, Patrick&Co, Nick's International Boutique House. At Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 11, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 11 is home to 84 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, slippers, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary). Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Salil Hotel Sukhumvit Soi 11.

Adres / kaart

21/4 Sukhumvit Soi 11 (Soi Chaiyos) Sukhumvit Road, Klongton Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

