Sai Rougn Residence - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
waardering met
188 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2004, the Sai Rougn Residence guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Phuket for business or pleasure. With its ideal location, the hotel is situated just a kilometer from Patong Beach. The nightlife activities at Bangla Road are only two kilometers from the hotel, and Jungceylon Shopping Center is a kilometer and a half away. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. A shuttle service around Patong Beach, facilities for the disabled, a restaurant, airport transfer services, and a bicycle rental service are just a few of the facilities that set Sai Rougn Residence apart from other hotels in the city. Guestrooms feature a hair dryer, satellite/cable TV, refrigerator, complimentary bottled water, and seating area as some of the facilities at your disposal. Wonderful recreational facilities include an on-site golf course, jacuzzi, garden, and games room to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Sai Rougn Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adres / kaart

17, Phetchakut RD, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

