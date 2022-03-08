PHUKET TEST & GO

S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
waardering met
120 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 8, 2022
S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket - Image 0
S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket - Image 1
S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket - Image 2
S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket - Image 3
S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket - Image 4
S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket - Image 5
+28 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket is ideally situated in Phuket Airport; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, car power charging station, convenience store. The ambiance of S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, air purifier, complimentary instant coffee are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, outdoor pool, children's playground, garden are designed for escape and relaxation. S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Phuket.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

18/9 Soi Nai Yang 13,Moo 1 ,T.Sakoo,Talang, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partner Hotels

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
waardering met
393 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Phuket Airport Hotel
8.4
waardering met
556 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Marina Express Vlieger Phuket Luchthaven
8.4
waardering met
1244 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Phuket Luchthaven plaats
7.8
waardering met
362 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Naiyang Park Resort
9.1
waardering met
11 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Dewa Phuket (strandresort, villa's en suites)
8.5
waardering met
2441 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Splash Beach Resort, Mai Khao Phuket
8.4
waardering met
800 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pensiri-huis
8.3
waardering met
604 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU