Romantic Resort & Spa - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Well-placed in the romance, family fun, sightseeing area of Khao Yai city, Romantic Resort & Spa provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The excitement of the city center is only 18.2 kmKm away. Also within easy reach are Palio Khao Yai, Scenical World, Provence Khao Yai. At Romantic Resort & Spa, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Step into one of 130 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Khao Yai, the Romantic Resort & Spa is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.