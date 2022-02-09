KRABI TEST & GO

Riverside Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.1
waardering met
983 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Krabi Town, Riverside Hotel is the perfect place to experience Krabi and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Larn Poo Dam, Maharat Market, Vogue Shopping Center are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, valet parking, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of Riverside Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Riverside Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Krabi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Adres / kaart

287/11 Uttarakit Road, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

