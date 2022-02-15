BANGKOK TEST & GO

Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
waardering met
1096 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 15, 2022
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 0
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 1
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 2
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 3
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 4
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 5
+14 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located near the banks of the sparkling Chao Phraya River, Riverine Place Hotel and Residence offers guests an ideal venue to spend some time away from the tiresome city life of Bangkok. Featuring an exquisite selection of apartments overlooking the magnificent views of the city or Chao Phraya River, each apartment studio is equipped with a full kitchenette, laundry facilities, air conditioning, and an efficient work space ideal for both business and leisure travelers. Apart from its outstanding accommodation, guests can indulge in the superior recreational facilities on-site, including the fitness center with experienced personal trainers, sauna and steam rooms, two tennis courts plus a tennis knock board, two badminton courts, two squash courts, a snooker room, and mini basketball. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Riverine Place Hotel and Residence.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Riverine Place Hotel and Residence , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Riverine Place Hotel and Residence
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

167 Moo 7 Phibulsongkhram Rd., Suan Yai, Muang, Nonthaburi City Center, Nonthaburi, Thailand, 11000

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
waardering met
730 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
waardering met
1352 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
waardering met
1324 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
waardering met
506 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
waardering met
6272 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
waardering met
1116 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
waardering met
4953 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU