Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
waardering met
1097 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2012, the Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. This is a non-smoking hotel that does offer smoking rooms. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Praathit Pier, Buddhist Association, Baan Praa Thit Restaurant. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking, car park. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids). Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Als u te gast was bij Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
Adres / kaart

23 Phra Arthit Road, Pranakorn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

